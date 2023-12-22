Moo-ving in: Door Co. Trust closes on 75 acres in Southern Door formerly home to dairy farm

Video shows the new Door County Land Trust property in Southern Door

They plan to add signage and walking trails by 2025 for the community to enjoy

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A former dairy farm in the town of Clay Banks is now a protected property of the Door County Land Trust. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt on what the goals are for this project in the new year.

"It's a big win for us," said Emily Wood, executive director of the Door County Land Trust, who adds she's excited about protecting their new property in Southern Door. It's the 15th property the land trust now protects in the county.

"Anytime that we can protect property of course that feels good but properties like this where we can open it to the public, we can put parking and signage and use it as an educational space," Wood said.

Wood says the goal is to do the most they can for the local environment.

"We have a little over a half mile of (Bear) creek on this property, and it's very high-quality fisheries. So, salmon and trout are native reproducing in the stream," Wood said. "We've got coyote, fox, lots of different bird species that use this because it's a nearshore, we're so close to Lake Michigan."

She says community donations and grant reimbursements allowed the land trust to purchase the property and they have plans for its future.

"We'll be doing feasibility studies to see where we can put trails safely without disrupting some of the habitats that are still here. We'll hopefully have a nice space ready to receive the public in 2025," Wood said.

The Door County Land Trustrelies on funds from the community to make projects like the Bear Creek one possible.