Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for deadly Sturgeon Bay bar fire

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Anthony Gonzalez was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday for a fire at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay that killed two people.
- Gonzalez was convicted on two counts of 2nd degree reckless homicide, five counts recklessly endangering safety
- The judge handed down a sentence of 15 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision
- Two people died in the February, 2022, bar fire downtown. Gonzalez claimed it was an accident
The article will be updated with more details shortly.