Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for deadly Sturgeon Bay bar fire

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Anthony Gonzalez was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday for a fire at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay that killed two people.



Gonzalez was convicted on two counts of 2nd degree reckless homicide, five counts recklessly endangering safety

The judge handed down a sentence of 15 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision

Two people died in the February, 2022, bar fire downtown. Gonzalez claimed it was an accident

