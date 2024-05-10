Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDoor County

Actions

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for deadly Sturgeon Bay bar fire

Posted at 3:34 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 16:53:55-04

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Anthony Gonzalez was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday for a fire at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay that killed two people.

  • Gonzalez was convicted on two counts of 2nd degree reckless homicide, five counts recklessly endangering safety
  • The judge handed down a sentence of 15 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision
  • Two people died in the February, 2022, bar fire downtown. Gonzalez claimed it was an accident

The article will be updated with more details shortly.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Katlyn Holt

Meet Door County Reporter Katlyn Holt