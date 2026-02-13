Man dies in Door County farming accident

FORESTVILLE (NBC 26) — A man died in a farming accident Thursday in the Town of Forestville, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called just after 3:30 p.m. to Jerseyland Dairy LLC farm, located in the 7000 block of Old Elm Road.

Sheriffs say they located a deceased man who was trapped underneath a piece of farm machinery.

NBC 26 reached out to the owners of the farm, who said they have no comment at this time.

According to the Door County Sheriff's Office, the incident is currently under investigation.