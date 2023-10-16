Local outdoor art gallery gets national top honors

Video shows art work at the Edgewood Orchard Gallery.

The Saturday Evening Post featured the gallery in their list of, "America's Most Stunning Outdoor Galleries.

J.R. and Nell Jarosh operate the gallery.

A local family that's been showcasing art across generations has recently received recognition from the Saturday Evening Post as one of the top six outdoor galleries in the United States. The outdoor gallery has been around for 15 years.

J.R. Jarosh runs the Edgewood Orchard Galleries in Fish Creek with his wife Nell.

Nell is the third generation of family to operate the gallery, spanning about 55 years.

Jarosh says they support artists from across the country.

The outside part of the gallery has been open for 15 years and has more than a hundred pieces that many say are awe-inspiring.

Visitors can walk the quarter of a mile outdoor trail while taking in the unique art and they can even buy some to take home.

Jarosh says the gallery is a chance for people to get away from the city and to explore nature through the winding curves of the outdoor gallery, which has been recognized as one of the "best" in the country by the Saturday evening post, as it was featured in their list,“America’s Most Stunning Outdoor Art Galleries.”

He says it's an honor.

"It was neat that someone who's traveled all over the country and picked out six of their favorite outdoor garden spaces included us on that list and I’m proud of that and I welcome people to stop and check it out and see what they think," said Jarosh.

The gallery is open until October 29th and is free of charge for people to come explore. Here is a link to their website.