Kellner Fen Natural Area expands amid Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program end

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Kellner Fen Natural Area just got a lot bigger.

The Door County Land Trust recently purchased 149 acres of adjacent land, expanding the preserve's footprint.

"(It's) a very, very ecologically significant property," Door County Land Trust executive director Emily Wood said.

The acquisition happens as the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, run by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, ended operations on Jul. 1.

An update on Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program's website said that "partisan politics in the Capitol killed funding for the program."

"At least 50 percent of every land acquisition off the market had been supported by the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund," Wood said. "(So) it slows us down considerably. It makes remaining pots for grants a lot more competitive. All the land trusts in the state are trying to do good work."

That's where the community is stepping in. A surge in local donations is proving that neighbors are willing to fight for their natural spaces.

"We don't have to slow down," Wood said. "The urgency of our work is still there."

It's a grassroots effort built on decades of local trust.

"These people who have been here for 40 years that established our work are still connected to the work that we're doing today," Wood said. "It's special, and people are really connected to the land here."

While we did reach out DNR for comment, they did not respond.

Wood anticipates that if the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program does return, it will happen after this year's election cycle.