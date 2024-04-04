'It's all about helping other people'; with power out, one Door County Lodge comes to the rescue

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Power outages are high around the region. In Sturgeon Bay, one lodge opened its doors for their community.



Tuesday's snowstorm has left many in Northeast Wisconsin without power.

The Lodge at Leatham Smith decided to open their doors to those who needed a room and warmth.

Debbie Hurst says she's been without power for more than a day.

The snowstorm that has caused many outages around northeast Wisconsin, is the same storm that has kept Debbie Hurst and her family out of their home since Wednesday morning.

"We went 11 and a half hours without heat,” Hurst said. “No water, we can't go to the bathroom. We can't do anything we would normally do."

Just when it couldn't get colder, Milan Stosic and the Lodge at Leathem Smith came in to help, opening their doors to their neighbors.

"We've never had something like this before,” Stosic said. "We're just trying to say one big thank you to them. They've been helping us all of these years."

Not only is that thank you in the form of a room, the lodge is also giving out free meals to their guests.

Milan says the lodge was nearly empty a few days ago, and now almost all of their 61 rooms are filled.

"There is not a better feeling than when you can help someone and not expect anything in return,” Stosic said. “You know, that is the best feeling. It's all about helping other people when they need it the most."

Now Debbie and her family are staying safe and warm at the lodge, surrounded by others who were also seeking help.

"It's very nice to live here and know that that support is out there in our community,” Hurst said.

Milan says the lodge will host anyone who needs it for the next few days.