'It's a win-win for everybody': Expansion of Fish Creek Park brings new opportunities

Town leaders and volunteers have helped develop a plan to preserve the watershed in Fish Creek.

They have worked closely with the DNR to develop this plan and to protect native species and make their habitats better.

With the land they hope to buy, they say about one mile will be protected watershed and there will also be space for the community to enjoy their natural beauty without disturbing them and eventually walking trails.

Town of Gibraltar Administrator Travis Thyssen says the money for the additional land has to be raised through grants and donations.

"We're trying to 1.5 million goal for the entire 125 acres property we've applied for about 1.3million in grants and we've received so far about 850. So, we've already we're over halfway," said Thyssen.

Town of Gibraltar Planning Commission Chairman and Fish Creek watershed study volunteer, Linda Merline says this project has been in the works for many years, with room to grow for the future.

"it's a win win for everybody and I have to say there's been many people in this town who have stepped forward to protect the environment here and to keep this a wonderful place," said Merline.

The town of Gibraltar is continuing to raise funds towards the expansion of Fish Creek Park. If you'd like more information, you click here.

