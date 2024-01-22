'It just gives my heart flutters'; Governor Evers cuts ribbon for new Learning Center in Door County

The new Door Community Child Development Center opened in Sturgeon Bay with a ribbon cutting Monday morning.

Governor Tony Evers was at the event and said this is just as important for the workforce as it is for education.

Mother, Alexis Peter said that she and her husband both work full-time and this is a perfect place for their kids.

In Door County, a step was taken not only for children but for the workforce. Here’s a look at the new Door Community Child Development Center.

Alexis Peter is the mother of a three-month-old at the daycare.

"It just gives my heart flutters,” said Peter. "He's already rolling over and scream yelling."

Peter and her husband both work full time jobs, something that may not be possible without the learning center.

"Makes me feel a lot more comfortable being able to work and be a part of that and know that the children here are well cared for,” Peter said. “They're going to get a great education."

Governor Tony Evers attended Monday’s ribbon cutting ceremony and talked about the importance of child care.

"For every kid that loses care, that is a parent that leaves the workforce,” Governor Evers said.

During a tour of the building, Governor Evers mentioned how nice it was, but he said the event meant so much more.

"Being here is important, not just to see this wonderful facility and all of these wonderful kids and teachers,” the Governor said. “But, it is also important to recognize that it is connected directly to our workforce."

A gesture from Governor Evers and the rest of the Sturgeon Bay community that Alexis will not soon forget.

"Realizing the community support and the statewide support that we have for these teachers and for the center in our little community of sturgeon bay, it's a big deal,” Peter said. “It means a lot."

The building is a result of a $3.5 million grant from Governor Evers administration.