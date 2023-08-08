Inspired Employment in Sturgeon Bay helping people living with disabilities learn life-skills

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Inspired Employment in Sturgeon Bay works with people living with various disabilities to help them gain more independence and real-life skills through classes and job-coaching.

Co-owners Tami Schwalen and Shanese Johnson founded Inspired Employment in March 2022.

During their summer session they are working with clients ages 13-45 and provide transition classes for ages 18-45 in the fall.

After Labor Day, Inspired Employment will offer two blocks of classes for its clients. Monday-Wednesday class or Tuesday-Thursday. Friday is an activities day.

"Door County really needed a place for younger adults to have a place," said Schwalen.

Schwalen said the programs offered can best be described as a tree with multiple different branches.

"One is job coaching or getting people a job out in the community," said Schwalen.

This branch of Inspired Employment's resources is extremely important for clients like Finn Hagen.

Hagen lives on Washington Island. He comes to Sturgeon Bay on Mondays and stays through Wednesdays. Hagen works two days a week at T.J. Maxx.

He says his job coach, Jenny, is a big help.

"She helps me by... listening to directions, and if I don't know what to do, and she is a lifesaver for that," said Hagen.

David Gulseth is another client who says he benefits from the job coaching program.

Gulseth says he enjoys his job working at Culver's for a few reasons.

"Mostly taking the food out and working with people there," said Gulseth.

Gulseth has worked at Culver's for about a year.

"I like hanging out and going to work and doing stuff," said Gulseth about the work experience.

Inspired Employment also supports their clients in their homes by teaching them skills like cooking, grocery shopping, and cleaning.

It's a space for those with disabilities to make friends and get out into the community.

The thirteen employees at Inspired Employment help coordinate rides for their clients to and from work as well.

They are also 100% community based and have activities across the community every day, year-round.

"A lot of times people with disabilities, it just takes them a little bit longer than it does people without disabilities, so learning skills at their pace, and just gaining any kind of independence that they can," said Schwalen.