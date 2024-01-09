"In Door County winter is as much fun as summer": Gnoshery owner hopes for more snowy days

Video shows the Gnoshery in Sturgeon Bay, mostly empty on Tuesday

CEO Pat Fuge says he was hopeful that the school closings in the area would drive in more business.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Many people in Door County are disappointed that the snow hasn't stuck like they were hoping. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt and one business owner thought it would be busier.

"It's been a rather brown and dreary disappointment," said Fuge.

Pat Fuge, the CEO of the Gnoshery says he expected the day to be much busier following the school closings.

Fuge had decided to stay open while monitoring the road conditions in the area to make sure his staff could make it there safely. He says snow is important to the tourism numbers in the area.

"In Door County, winter is as much fun as summer and without snow, we really don't have a winter, so I’d love to see a couple of snow days," said Fuge.

With games, soup, and hot beverages, he says they will remain open seven days a week throughout the year for people to stop in and warm up and he hopes a few snowy days are to come.

“We want to get out enjoy the outdoors. We want to enjoy it in in the climate that should be here,” said Fuge.

We're told crews will maintain the roads accordingly.

