Ice breaks leaving fishermen stranded near Sturgeon Bay; no one hurt

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Nine fishermen were stranded when a massive ice chunk broke near Sturgeon Bay just off shore from Sand Bay Beach Resort, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to NBC 26.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Santiago Tamburini told us nine fishermen hired a charter company to go ice fishing when a portion of the ice cracked and left them stranded in a massive chunk of ice.

The group of fishermen were in contact with the charter company to get help when a bystander on the shore spotted the situation and reported it to the Coast Guard.

According to Lt. Tamburini, the Coast Guard responded, and six of the nine fishermen were rescued. However, the other three fishermen from the group decided to stay on the large ice chunk overnight to continue fishing.

Lt. Tamburini tells NBC 26 the chunk of ice is stable and large, and the group who decided to stay is in full contact with the charter company and the Coast Guard.

No one was hurt.