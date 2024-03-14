'I thought, where has it been for the last couple of years?': Door County community excited for MatchUp

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A new program in Door County will play matchmaker for older adults — but they won't be dating.



The goal is to help older adults make community connections and find part-time work

Kris Ingram says they're now holding interviews and working to make the best matches soon

An opportunity for older adults in Door County to get out of the house and make connections. I’m your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt with this new opportunity and why you may be interested.

Looking to stay involved in the community.

"What did you think about MatchUp [Door County] when you first heard about it?" I asked.

"I thought, where has it been for the last couple of years?" said Rick Thrun.

A semi-retired author and illustrator, Rick Thrun, says he's excited to join MatchUp Door County.

"There's a lot of people here that want to work," said Thrun.

And that's exactly what Kris Ingram, the MatchUp Coordinator from Do Good Door County says this program is all about.

"Our goal is to be that link that connection between older adults, namely those who are 55 and older, and linking them with part-time meaningful part-time businesses," said Ingram.

Ingram says so far, five people have come forward.

The idea she says came from a study showing older adults want community connection and twenty-five percent of them, part-time work.

"The feedback I’ve heard is that people are excited to be able to be out there using their skills using their experience using their talents to connect with others," said Ingram.

Ingram says they're now holding interviews and working to make the best matches soon. She says around nine Door County businesses are interested, including the Door County Maritime Museum.

The museum's Megan Dietz says this is also good for businesses.

"Our senior population, some of them do need jobs. Some of them just want to stay busy with a job and we always need seasonal employees," said Dietz.

Rick Thrun is a big fan and says he plans to spread the word.

"I know a couple of other old people, you know, so, so I'm excited," laughed Thrun.

If you're interested inMatchUp Door County, you can email them at: matchupdc@gmail.com or give them a call at 920-495-0660.