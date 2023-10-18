"I choose to stay": A Door County Mother's mission to bring awareness to suicide

Video shows Sherry Maass, a Door County parent who has made suicide awareness tool kits.

With help from the Door County Medical Center, family and friends, and the local community, more than 10,000 kits have been assembled.

Kits will go out to all four Door County public schools the first week of November.

More than 10,000 bracelet kits for suicide awareness have been assembled. The mother behind these bracelets is sharing her grief in hopes of saving others and a warning this interview contains talk of suicide and could be tough for some to hear.

"He was a very funny, goofy, caring and helpful individual, but he struggled with depression," said Maass.

In March of 2022, Sherry Maass and her husband Steve, lost their son Eli to suicide.

Sherry wanted to find a way to help those who struggle with suicidal thoughts, ideations, and those that are left behind.

"Eli's name is on there with his dates. I want him to reach out with his spirit and touch people," said Maass.

Sherry and her husband started making suicide awareness kits. They have a 988-information card, along with a card that has information on what people can look out for and a special bracelet designed by Sherry.

"I choose to stay, put on this bracelet, It's a commitment," said Maass.

Sherry works at the Door County Medical Center and she met her friend Kathy Chambers through a book club.

Kathy said they were going to be reaching out to local schools to give out the bracelets. After an initial 300, Sherry thought the project was over, that is until a few months later.

"I got a call from Kathy and said that they wanted to integrate my project into their big project and that these toolkits were going out to over 50 schools in the state of Wisconsin," said Maass.

Sherry wanted these bracelets to get into the four public schools in Door County and her wish was granted.

Her coworkers helped assemble them, thanks to her boss.

"So, she set up an hour and a half session on a Wednesday and then we did a three hour session on Friday and we got 4000 kits finished,” said Maass.

And with the help of many, 10,000 kits were made!

At Get Real Cafe in Sturgeon Bay the final 3,500 kits were completed with help from the community.

Co-owners Veronica Ripp and Judy Sinitz say these bracelets are welcome and they want everyone to have a safe place to come.

"If we can affect one life super, if we can affect ten lives, outstanding," said Sinitz.

And for Sherry, she says there is one thing she wants people to know.

"My ultimate goal is to let everybody know we see you, we care about you, and you are worthy," said Maass.

Bracelets will be delivered to Door County public schools in the beginning of November. You can contact Sherry Maass at elisam4ever24@gmail.com with questions regarding the bracelet kits.