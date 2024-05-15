Guests can let themselves right in to a newly remodeled Door County motel

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Fresh Coast Motel, formerly known as the By-the-Bay Motel, is remodeled and ready for business, and we have a look at the re-make and the new way they're catering to guests.



The recently remodeled Fresh Coast Motel has 15 rooms.

The group behind the remodel spent 7 months getting things in order.

They've also remodeled a luxury vacation rental called "The Deck House."

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A fresh start for the fresh coast motel and you can let yourself right in.

"you just show up grab a spot, go to your room and check-in you don't have to wait for somebody," said nelsen.

Co-owner Luke Nelsen says guests will receive a pin by text or email.

Eliminating the challenge of arriving at specific times or waiting for help up front.

"What makes it a boutique hotel is just it's designed and curated with I guess a level of intimacy and a level of professionalism," said Ehly.

Mitch Ehly and his partner Katie Wanzer teamed up with Luke Nelsen and his wife Katie Nelsen

To give the place new life, one with a long history.

"It's a very historic motel it was first built in the 50s with small cottages that were on the property and then in the 80s, 1986 exactly, they took the cottages down to build the back building,” explained Wanzer.

They spent seven months renovating and just hosted their first guests.

Right across from Fish Creek's public beach, the new look and check-in hotel has 15 rooms.

They've also remodeled a luxury vacation rental called "The Deck House."

"Fish Creek was specifically a town I think that we really were kind of targeting to look at. And when this opportunity came up with this property, we really just felt like this. This property was a homerun," said Ehly.