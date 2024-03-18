Gibraltar student who said he brought handgun to school charged as an adult

GIBRALTAR (NBC 26) — A Gibraltar student has been charged as an adult for bringing a handgun to school.

Seventeen-year-old Aidan Rice of Sister Bay was arrested on Friday after school officials recovered a Ruger .38 special revolver. Rice has been charged with possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.

According to the criminal complaint, the gun was loaded with five shells. The school resource officer found six additional bullets in Rice's jacket.

The complaint shows that Rice told the SRO he was scared of another student and "felt he needed protection." The SRO said the other student has not been at Gibraltar since at least November 2023.

"Investigator Chris Neuville later interviewed Rice at the Door County Jail. Rice admitted to bringing the gun to school, and that he knew it was illegal. Rice said that about a week prior, he was at Walmart with his mother, and while he was in the bathroom, X.P. was pounding on the stall door. Rice said that he brought the gun to school in case he had to defend himself against X.P."

If Rice is convicted, he could spend 3.5 years behind bars.