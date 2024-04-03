Getting Connected: Broadband funding referendum key ballot item

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Workers at the polling location in Union and across the county are working hard to make sure every ballot is accounted for and checked over.



Video shows Southern Door community members coming to two different polling locations to vote.

A referendum for broadband construction is a big item in Southern Door.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Brussels Community Center Chief Inspector at the Brussels Polls Penny Wautier says the snow didn't stop people in Southern Door [Door] from visiting their polls.

"I think we had a pretty good turnout, even with the weather being kind of yucky," said Wautier.

Danny Delorit says he had to make the trip.

"If I don't vote, I can't complain about who got in the office and can't complain about the referendums that got passed," said Delorit.

Christine Jonet feels the same.

"It's important for people to vote because you need to make your voice heard," explained Jonet.

A key ballot item in Door [County] is a referendum asking voters to approve funds in the towns of Brussels, Union, and Gardner for broadband high-speed internet.

The internet provider and grants would fund part of the build, but taxpayers may have to pay for the rest.

Many voters told me today that they're ok with the current internet but others, saying speed is needed, a way of life today.