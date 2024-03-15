Getting Connected: Baileys Harbor community excited for faster internet

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A stable internet connection for work or staying in touch with family is more important than ever, however, it’s not a given in parts of Door County.



Video shows the town of Baileys Harbor having fiber put underground

Bertram Wireless is helping install this fiber

Underground fiber requires less maintenance as its shielded from weather elements

A struggle for many across the county.

"[It’s] part of life nowadays is to be able to get on the internet readily and quickly and clearly," said Brammer.

But Gary Brammer in Bailey's Harbor says it's a constant challenge.

"Trees getting in the way. In fact, I had a huge pine tree taken out just to kind of help the issue," said Brammer.

Slow net at home and for businesses.

"Our internet goes down. We cannot process credit cards. We let our guests know if you have cash credit. If not, we'll take your credit card and go to the old school," said Oldenburg.

Door County Brewing Company general manager Mike Oldenburg says there's consequences.

"It's gonna turn people away," said Oldenburg about when the internet goes gown.

But relief could be coming under the ground.

"I love watching the community get excited about it," said Lawrenz.

Sarah Lawrenz of Bertram Communications says they've partnered with Baileys Harbor to introduce fiber optic cable.

She says it's faster and more reliable, protected underground from the weather.

"Those people that have been waiting and struggling with their internet connection to solve their telehealth or work-from-home abilities," said Lawrenz.

Baileys Harbor is receiving help with grant money from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

"I think it'll be a great thing for the community and especially the businesses," said Brammer.

"It would help everybody you know; it would make everything go a lot faster," said Oldenburg.

Other communities across the county are seeking fiber connections too. In April the towns of Union, Brussels, and Gardner will vote on referendums for the high-speed service.

Brussels is asking voters to approve around 370 thousand dollars for the fiber and Union more than 800 thousand.