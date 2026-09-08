Fish Creek man dies after being found unresponsive in Nicolet Bay

TOWN OF GIBRALTAR (NBC 26) — A 48-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive Monday in Nicolet Bay at Peninsula State Park, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just after 2:10 p.m. to Nicolet Bay in the Town of Gibraltar for a report of an unresponsive man, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities recovered the man from the water and attempted lifesaving measures on shore. Grant C. Vytlacil, 48, of Fish Creek, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is closed and no further information will be released.