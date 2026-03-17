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Ephraim crews work to clear heavy snow after storm

Ephraim blizzard door county
Village of Ephraim/Brad Rasmusson
Aftermath of the Blizzard of '26 at Highway 42 in Ephraim, Door County.
Ephraim blizzard door county
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EPHRAIM (NBC 26) — Crews in Ephraim are continuing emergency snow removal after a powerful storm dumped heavy snow across the village and Door County.

A photo taken Tuesday from Highway 42 in downtown Ephraim shows towering snow piles lining the streets.

Ephraim blizzard door county
Aftermath of the Blizzard of '26 at Highway 42 in Ephraim, Door County.

The photo was taken by village employee Brad Rasmusson while working on snow removal.

Village officials thanked the Ephraim Maintenance Department and the Door County Highway Department for their tireless work clearing roadways.

“This is still emergency cleanup mode,” the village said in their official social media page, urging the public not to drive into Ephraim simply to view snow or take pictures.

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