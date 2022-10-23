Emergency crews respond to fall at Peninsula State Park

PENINSULA STATE PARK (NBC 26) — Emergency crews responded to a call at Peninsula State Park Saturday night to a woman who had fallen down a cliff near Eagle Tower.

An extensive response was needed due to the location of the women coupled with the rough and unstable terrain and the loss of daylight.

According to the Gibraltar Fire-Rescue Association, the call came in at 5:29 p.m., upon arrival it was clear that additional resources were needed to have a successful extraction of the patient from her location.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm (MABAS) was requested for assistance from the Mutual Aid partners throughout the county.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. the woman was transported by boat to an awaiting ambulance and taken to ThedaStar for further medical treatment.