EF1 tornado confirmed on Washington Island from last week's storms, National Weather Service says

WASHINGTON ISLAND (NBC 26) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down on Washington Island during last week's severe storms.

NWS says the estimated peak winds of the storm were 90 miles per hour. The tornado traveled about 2.28 miles for two minutes from 10:32 p.m. to 10:34 p.m.

The storm caused extensive damage. Many community members lost power. Powerful winds took down trees and damaged homes. NWS says the walls on one outbuilding collapsed due to the tornado's winds.

Our Pari Apostolakos went to the island to talk with community members as they looked at the damage.