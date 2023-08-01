Eagle Bluff Lighthouse facing staff shortage

FISH CREEK (NBC 26) — The Eagle Bluff Lighthouse currently offers tours seven days a week from May through October but staffing shortages this month could be changing that.

The changes could make tourism difficult for people like Mary Pappas who is visiting the lighthouse with her husband for the first time in 25 years.

"The scenery here is outstanding," said Pappas.

She remembered the last time they visited.

"We brought our two sons and just made good memories," said Pappas.

Mary was surprised to hear the tours might be cut back because of a lack of staffing.

"Gosh I hate to see you know nobody here to open up the lighthouse and just you know it'd be sad not to be able to go in and read all the history," said Pappas.

Amy Frank the executive director of the Door County Historical Society says the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse is a huge draw for tourists.

"We see probably upwards to 20,000 people a summer come through the lighthouse, whether they're just walking on the grounds or if they come in to actually do a tour," said Frank.

The lighthouse hires part-time staff each season to work and this year their staffing numbers were a little lower than usual.

"As the summer is coming to a close though some of those folks have to move on and leave so we are left kind of stranded in short."

Destination Door County Chief Communications Officer Jon Jarosh says that these staffing shortages aren't anything new.

"There's a lot of demand for workers and there typically just isn't enough supply, to be able to fulfill, you know, jobs that are available, especially in seasonal tourism destinations.," said Jarosh.

Jarosh says they have a website that can put businesses in touch with people looking for work and vice versa to try and avoid these staffing issues.

So, visitors like Mary can continue to visit for another twenty years.

"Come back for a reason--because it's so gorgeous,” said Pappas.

If your interested in applying to work at the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse you can visit their website.