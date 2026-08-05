Door County's F.J. King shipwreck joins historic register

LIBERTY GROVE (NBC 26) — A Door County shipwreck near Liberty Grove is now officially part of the National Register of Historic Places.

The F.J. King, an 1867 schooner, sank in Lake Michigan during a storm in 1886 while carrying a load of iron ore from Escanaba, Michigan, to Chicago. The wreck sits upright on the lakebed with much of its hull intact, offering a rare window into Great Lakes shipping history.

Maritime archaeologists documented the remarkably well-preserved wreck last year.

State officials remind divers the site is protected by law, and removing artifacts is a crime.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.