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Door County's F.J. King shipwreck joins historic register

The 1867 schooner sank in Lake Michigan in 1886 and remains remarkably well-preserved on the lakebed.
schooner F.J. King
Wisconsin Historical Society
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schooner F.J. King
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LIBERTY GROVE (NBC 26) — A Door County shipwreck near Liberty Grove is now officially part of the National Register of Historic Places.

The F.J. King, an 1867 schooner, sank in Lake Michigan during a storm in 1886 while carrying a load of iron ore from Escanaba, Michigan, to Chicago. The wreck sits upright on the lakebed with much of its hull intact, offering a rare window into Great Lakes shipping history.

Maritime archaeologists documented the remarkably well-preserved wreck last year.

State officials remind divers the site is protected by law, and removing artifacts is a crime.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Mihir Sinhasan