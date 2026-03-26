Door county YMCA Swim Team Makes history with biggest trip to Nationals

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County YMCA Swim Team is making history as it prepares to send its largest group ever to the YMCA National Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The team will travel this weekend, with site-specific training beginning Sunday and competition set to kick off Monday night.

As excitement builds ahead of the national meet, swimmers say they’re feeling ready for the challenge.

"The past experiences have just been so exhilarating," swimmer Daylia Sund, said.

This marks the third trip to nationals for swimmer Daylia Sund, who has spent the past decade in the pool honing her skills.

Head coach Mike McHugh says the milestone is even more significant this year, as it’s the largest group of athletes the team has ever sent to the national competition.

"We have nine. We've taken a couple of relays in the past, but never swam this many relays," McHugh said," we usually get one or two in, so that's really a testament to the work of the kids."

For some swimmers, like Max Schmelzer, the national stage will be a new experience. Schmelzer, who has been with the team for six years, is making his first trip to nationals.

"I'd say I'm a little anxious because it is a big meet. There's going to be a lot of fast people there," Schmelzer said," but I'm also really excited because it is a chance to race those really fast people and see the next level of swimming."

Thomas Kratcha is back for his second year at nationals, competing in three events and hoping to bring home some strong results.

"[sic] Probably a couple best times would be the main thing, and also a great experience," Kratcha said.

Coach Mike said the event will be livestreamed, and once the link is available, it can be viewed on the Door County YMCA Facebook page.