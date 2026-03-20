Door county Special Olympics Basketball team returns to state, prepares for USA games

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Special Olympics basketball team is making a return to the state tournament for the third year in a row. And for some of the athletes, their season won’t end there.

Over the past three years, the Clippers have made impressive strides, reaching the state tournament three times and bringing home gold in both 2024 and 2025.

Now, player Parker Forbes says he and his teammates are gearing up for another trip to the state games in Oshkosh, ready to continue their winning tradition.

Parker Forbes shared what he’s hoping for and what he’s excited about as the team heads back to state in April.

"Three [repeat wins] for them, for my team and me," Parker Forbes said.

Another key player, Tony Hoffman, says he’s focused on keeping the Clippers’ winning streak alive.

"[sic] Least we can win all games on our state game cause last year we won all four- three games, so I'm hoping to do it again this year," Tony Hoffman said.

Now, he and his teammates Josh Leitner and Joey Desotelle will take the court for Team Wisconsin in basketball at the USA Games this June.

For Leitner, being on both teams, going back to state, and competing in the Olympics is a huge milestone in his journey.

"It means a lot to me. I came a long way, everybody came a long way, so to be able to do this is very good because every four years only 10 people get picked," Josh Leitner said.

This is the first time both Josh Leitner and Tony Hoffman will play in the USA Games, and it marks the first time three athletes from Door County will represent Team Wisconsin.

The Clippers’ coach says she’s proud of how far the team has come and looks forward to continuing to teach them good sportsmanship as Leitner and his teammates head to the USA Games.