Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDoor County

Actions

Door County Sheriff's Office 'euthanizes' pig that had been on the loose for days

The sheriff's office says it is reviewing the incident, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. Friday night.
Door County pig.png
Door County Sheriff's Office
Door County pig.png
Posted

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an incident in which a deputy "euthanized" a pig that had been on the loose for several days.

The pig had previously been spotted off of HWY 42/57, near the intersection of County MM just south of Sturgeon Bay. The sheriff's office said the animal was "euthanized" at approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday night.

Door County pig.png

In a statement, the sheriff's office said it will be "reviewing reports, including deputy and witness accounts, along with body camera over the next several days."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!