Door County Sheriff's Office 'euthanizes' pig that had been on the loose for days

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an incident in which a deputy "euthanized" a pig that had been on the loose for several days.

The pig had previously been spotted off of HWY 42/57, near the intersection of County MM just south of Sturgeon Bay. The sheriff's office said the animal was "euthanized" at approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday night.

Door County Sheriff's Office

In a statement, the sheriff's office said it will be "reviewing reports, including deputy and witness accounts, along with body camera over the next several days."