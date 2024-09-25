Door County Sheriff releases body cam of pig shooting, says it stands by deputy's decision

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Sheriff's Office has released body cam video of a deputy shooting and killing a loose pig last Friday night.

The body cam video can be seen here. It may be disturbing to some viewers.

Video showed the deputy, referred to in a Facebook post as Deputy Daoust, talking with witnesses on Feest Road in southern Door County - just east of State Highway 42.

The deputy could be heard telling witnesses he would try to tranquilize the pig, but had concerns about the animal being loose so close to a busy road.

The deputy later fired two shots, killing the loose pig. Bystanders expressed shock and some said they had hoped to transport the pig to safety, telling the deputy they had a trailer "about 25 minutes away."

In a statement on Facebook, the Door County Sheriff's Office said its staff has received "a large number of threats" since the incident and added that it stands by the deputy's decision to shoot the pig.

The sheriff's office said its primary concern is public safety, and several factors played into the deputy's decision-making including "proximity to the highway," the "time of day" and the "number of times the pig previously entered into traffic." The incident happened at 6:47 p.m. on Friday, September 20.