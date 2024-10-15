Door County Sheriff: 'No indication' car driving off pier was intentional

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Sheriff's Office says right now "there is no indication" that the car that drove off the Northport Pier last Thursday, Oct. 10, was an intentional act.

"This incident remains under investigation but we would ask that people take into consideration that there is a grieving family when commenting on this post," Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office identified the person who drove their car off the Washington Island ferry dock as 74-year-old David Whitton of Green Bay.

Deputies said on Thursday night, a car traveling on State Highway 42 drove onto the Northport Pier in the town of Liberty Grove, directly to the edge, and then over the edge into the water. The sheriff's office is calling this incident a "fatal accident."

Whitton was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said an autopsy was recently done at the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office. Results are pending.