Door county residents snowed in as blizzard dumps feet of snow

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Residents at an apartment in Door County were snowed in this morning as a blizzard coated the area in snow.

The building’s doors were frozen shut, prompting neighbors to check in on each other to see how everyone was managing through the storm.

Neighbor Santiago Rizo says he ended up calling in to work after realizing he wouldn’t be able to leave.

"I did wake up around 4:30 so I can maybe try and dig myself out, but then I just saw that all this snow, plus it’s going to continue to snow," Santiago Rizo said.

He says the snow has made it nearly impossible to get around.

"... I haven't moved [his car] since Saturday," Rizo said.

Another neighbor, Will Pilmer, says he didn’t expect the storm to actually bring the 30 inches that had been forecast.

"It was definitely a surprise," Will Pilmer, said.

Like many of his neighbors, he’s staying inside for now.

"I went outside yesterday and tried to leave, that was a no go, so I'm just hunkering down," Pilmer, said.

The City of Sturgeon Bay announced that non-essential services and city buildings would be closed on Monday, March 16, 2026. City officials thanked essential employees for maintaining the roads, keeping residents safe, and being available for emergencies.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-travel advisory Monday morning, urging residents to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.

Officials asked everyone to remain home, avoid unnecessary travel, and give road crews and emergency responders the space they need to work safely.

After being stuck inside for hours, residents were finally able to get outside once the building doors unfroze. Though the blizzard has passed, it could take the Door County Highway Department a week or more to clear the snow and fully restore road conditions.