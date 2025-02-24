Door County man convicted of theft and money laundering; victims lost over $1 million

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — 81-year-old Dale Forrest Pautsch was convicted on 15 felony counts, including charges of theft from a business setting and money laundering, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office in a media release.

Pautsch, who's from the town of Nasewaupee, appeared in court on Feb. 12 and was convicted on 15 felony counts, including theft from a business setting and money laundering.

The Door County Sheriff's Office, along with the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, say they have been investigating a large-scale theft and money laundering operation over the past 10 months, according to the release.

During the investigation, 23 victims were identified — with a combined loss between victims totaling $1,138,000.

Pautsch, who was eventually identified as the target of the investigation, was arrested in June of 2024. According to the sheriff, investigators applied for and executed a total of seven search warrants and four subpoenas.

Pautsch’s property — a business in the Town of Gardner, a house and rental properties in the Town of Nasewaupee, 2 vehicles, 1 UTV, jewelry, and about $160,000 — was also seized.

The Door County District Attorney’s Office, along with sheriffs, are in the process of selling and liquidating the seized property as part of an agreement in court, according to the release. Sheriffs say that proceeds from the liquidation will be used for restitution for the victims.

Pautsch is currently held at the Door County Jail. His sentencing is scheduled for May 29 at 1 p.m.