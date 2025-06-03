Door County deputy helps save fawn after its mom was hit by a car, sheriff says

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Door County sheriff's deputy is receiving praise after helping to save a newborn fawn after its mother was hit by a car Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Door County Sheriff's Office, the doe gave birth a fawn after it was hit. Deputy Siera Becker, who responded to the scene and is one of just two humane officers for the department, rescued the fawn and took it to a wildlife sanctuary in Green Bay where "it will hopefully live a good life."

Humane officers receive special training to handle animals and cases involving animals.