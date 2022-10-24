Door County Custom Meats recalls beef sticks, hotdogs

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing have issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of their ready-to-eat meat products sold at farmers' markets and retail stores.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

Recalled products are as follows

Jalapeno Cheddar Beef Sticks, vacuum-sealed packages, packed on or before Oct. 10



Beef Hot Sticks, vacuum-sealed packages, packed on or before Oct. 11



Sweet Bourbon Smoked Beef Strips, vacuum-sealed packages, packed on or before Oct. 10



Hotdogs, vacuum-sealed packages, packed on or before Oct. 11

The recalled products were sold at Cherryland Shell in Sturgeon Bay, The Cherry Hut in Fish Creek, and Woods Orchard in Egg Harbor.

Product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 101.

Class I recall indicated a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who have these products should discard them.

For more information about recall classification, visit fsis.usda.gov.