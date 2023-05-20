Door County Candle Company expands philanthropy efforts

CARLSVILLE (NBC 26) — Door County Candle Company is a little shop making a big impact.

The company recently raised $1 million for Ukraine, and now, they announced that they're expanding their philanthropy efforts.

Christiana Trapani owns Door County Candle Company with her husband, Nic, and said a part of every one of their candles or products purchased from now on will go toward nonprofits and different causes.

“I want people to hold our candles and feel that they are part of a change, and they’re part of an impact that’s being made in the world," Trapani said.

She said it all started with their Ukraine candle fundraiser and seeing it's success has inspired her to focus her business on "helping others."

Currently, the company helps one local nominated nonprofit every quarter, and she said they’ll continue to do that as well. This quarter is Door-Tran: an organization that connects people to accessible rides.

"The most important thing is that people can be part of a change," Trapani said. "It’s really a collective effort.”

Trapani saidDoor County Candle Company has plans next month to launch a "Save the Turtles" candle that will benefit a sea turtle hospital in Hawaii.