Door and Kewaunee Co. entrepreneurs pitch their ideas in local contest

New North is holding the contests, with Door County Economic Development Corporation and Kewaunee Economic Development Corporation helping to organizing the local contest.

The first and second place winners will compete at Titletown Tech in a regional competition on November 30th.

A chance to pitch innovative ideas and business ventures, that is what the Lighthouse Launch Pitch Contest is all about. I’m your door county neighborhood reporter Katlyn holt with a look into this contest and some of these contestants hoping to advance to the next round.

"There's such an entrepreneurial spirit in Door County and in Kewaunee County," said Vandertie.

Devin Vandertie, the Director of Business Development for the Door County Economic Development Corporation, says the Lighthouse Launch Pitch Contest featured all kinds of ideas and entrepreneurs had four minutes to pitch them.

“We have everything from just the seed of an idea to established small businesses who have been operating for a while," said Vandertie.

There were only a few restrictions for participants to follow, according to Vandertie.

"Your business couldn't exceed $300,000 annually in revenue, but beyond that, there was not really any limitation," said Vandertie.

The goal is to help the participants take their next step in their business ventures. Barb LaMue, the CEO and President of New North, who is holding the local and regional pitch contests,says they do this by pairing them with mentors, helping them with their market strategies and developing a business plan.

"U.W. Extension, Door County Economic Development Corporation and Kewaunee County E.D.C. all were very strong partners in that regard," said LaMue.

Dawn Krueger, a participant in the pitch contest, says the contest is a great way to unite local entrepreneurs.

"I think that's really good because it gets us small business owners to become more familiar with the other businesses around," said Krueger.

Vandertie says the weeks leading up to the contest were her favorite part.

"I’ve gotten to work with most of these entrepreneurs one on one and see them develop their pitch idea build their confidence in delivering this pitch, so I’m just excited to see it executed and have the opportunity for them to showcase what they've been working on," said Vandertie.

First and second place winners from the pitch contest will move on to the next round of competing ideas and business pitches on November 30th at Titletown Tech.

