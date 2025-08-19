Deputies respond to body found in the water at Peninsula State Park

UPDATE: The body that was found near the Nicolet Bay Campground at Peninsula State Park was a 61-year-old woman, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

They are not identifying the woman at this time out of respect for the family's privacy.

Deputies say Peninsula State Park remains open for visitors, but urge people to be well-prepared when exploring remote or rugged areas.

—————

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A body is being recovered in the waters of Nicolet Bay at the Peninsula State Park in Door County, the Door County Sheriff's Office tells NBC 26.

Officials responded to the call just after 8 a.m. of Tuesday. Authorities are working on removing the body of a deceased woman in the waters of Nicolet Bay at Peninsula State Park.

Deputies say more details are set to be released some time later today.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as we learn more.