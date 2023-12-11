Demolition day: Mr. G's Supper Club owners reflect after fire destroys family-owned business

Video shows the demolition of Mr. G's Supper Club

Family and friends of the Geitner family gathered to watch the building get knocked down

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

More than a year after a fire badly damaged Mr. G's Supper Club in Jacksonport, demolition crews were on site on Monday and so was the family behind Mr. G's. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt and I talked with the long-time owners about what's next.

"I mean we raised five kids here, so it's sad to see it go at this point," said Geitner,

Bob Geitner, the owner of Mr. G's Supper Club said there is a lot of memories attached to the building.

"There's a lot of memories, yeah, a lot of friends and families got special memories here, anniversaries, all these special events," said Geitner.

Geitner said fifty years of the supper club have gone by and now it is no more.

"My father initially started this in 1973 and then my wife and I purchased it in 1981 so my wife and I have been here for over 43 years," said Geitner.

In October of 2022, a fire started by arson, devastated the building.

Jonathan Polich, faced two counts of "arson of a building without owner's consent." Polich pleaded no contest, and we were told he is with the Department of Health services for mental health treatment as part of a plea agreement.

Robert Geitner, one of the sons of owners Bob and Mary geitner, attended the demolition.

"I’m hopeful we'll figure something out in the future here at the property, but yeah, it's, it's a really sad day," said Robert Geitner.

Robert says with Door County’s growth, there is an energy that's right to start something new and he and his siblings are looking towards the future.

"This would have been the third generation taking it over, so we'll see I, you know, i don't know where we’re gonna go next," said Robert Geitner.

Bob and Mary Geitner have decided to retire following the fire. Bob says he is unsure of what is next for the space and whether it will be their children or another buyer that decides to do something with the property.

The property is also home to the Fernwood Gardens Ballroom, which the family continues to operate, and they say there may be potential to expand in the future.