Classroom to race track: students prepare cart for Road America

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Most high school projects end up in a backpack, but this one is headed to one of the most recognizable tracks in the world. At Southern Door High School, students are building a racing cart from the ground up and getting it ready for Road America.

"We're getting them ready for May when we go to Road America," senior Isaac Blasier said.

Watch below to learn more about the students getting their carts ready for Road America:

From classroom to race track: Southern Door students prepare cart for Road America

Blasier also serves as a teaching assistant, helping guide students as they rebuild the carts.

"It was a lot of geometry with the suspension and a lot of figuring stuff out," Blasier said.

For freshman Hunter Frisque, getting involved in rebuilding a cart for Road America just made sense.

"Me and a few of my buddies definitely we all monkey with stuff like this," Frisque said.

Even with some components already in place inside the cart, students have been adding and installing parts themselves.

"When we got to it, it was just a half a side done... we did putting the brakes on, we laid all the wire in here to get it to where it is now," Frisque said.

Walker De Jager, the instructor, says he wants students to see the project as a real opportunity, a chance to learn skills they can use in the future.

"We had an opportunity to build a new car, get back into the program and compete again and we just sorta jumped on it," De Jager said.

The cart isn’t finished yet, but the students are excited to see their hard work on the track at Road America in May.