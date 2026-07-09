Chaudoir's Dock to temporarily close for dredging

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The rustling trees and choppy waters were the only sounds at Chaudoir's Dock on Thursday morning. But that will change with dredging starting next week.

It is a process performed nearly every 10 years that removes sediment, allowing boats to enter and exit the water more easily.

For Door County parks manager Marc Moore, the operation will be helpful after emergency dredging was needed last year.

"This is a highly used dock and launch ramp that the county owns and maintains," Moore said. "It's very well used for pike, walleye (and) perch. A lot of good fishing out here as well as recreational boating."

The project will be done in four phases, which include work on the launch ramp.

"This area's going to be closed for traffic," Moore said when speaking about the launch ramp. "We're going to remove this dock, put it over in that section (away from the ramp). That way, it will be out of the way for construction, because they're going to launch their barge here."

While the lower portion of Chaudoir's Dock County Park will be closed during operations, the upper portion and beach will remain open.

Town of Union chairperson Bruce Alberts said over the phone that he appreciates the county's work.

"It's good for our town," he said. "With all the west winds, it pushes all the stuff in where the boats launch. They needed to do that."

Door County's Facilities and Parks Department is asking neighbors to use Robert Camody Park in Little Sturgeon and Bay Shore Park in New Franken as alternative boat launches.

Moore said that Chaudoir's Dock will reopen in six to eight weeks.