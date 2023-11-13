Challenge accepted: Four Door County Fish Companies take on Great Lakes Fish Pledge

Video shows one of the fish companies that has taken the 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge and some of the products produced by this pledge.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Four Door County companies have joined the 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge. I’m your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt, and one of these companies explained to me the huge potential in this agreement.

"We've always wanted to be able to utilize in you know, as much of the fish as we can possibly use," said Will Henriksen, the co-owner of Henriksen Fisheries, who is excited for what the 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge could bring.

"Just the possibilities of different you know, different things that can come out of it. I mean, and being able to, utilize the majority of the fish," said Henriksen.

In Door County, there are four groups that have signed on to this pledge: Henriksen Fisheries, Baileys Harbor Fish Company, J & M Fisheries and Lindal Fisheries.

"The pledge is a commitment by participating companies to use 100% of the fish in productive ways. Whether that's animal feed fertilizer or higher value products like collagen, fish oil and fish leather," said David Naftzger, executive director for the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers.

Naftzger says Door County companies have been leaders when it comes to this pledge and he's excited about the potential to grow Door County's economy.

"In Iceland, where this idea originated, cod used to be worth $12 for the filet and now they can create products from a single fish that are worth over $4,000," said Naftzger.

That eye-popping number is the result of fish being used for medical bandages, food products, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

"They're always going to be trying to think of new ways and different ways to utilize it but and so it'll be interesting to see where that goes," said Henriksen.

For more information, click here to read more about the pledge and contact them with further ideas.