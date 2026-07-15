Canadian man dies after crash on Highway 42/57 in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — One person died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 42/57, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene on Highway 42/57 between Michigan and Alabama streets. The drivers — an 80-year-old man from Canada and a 33-year-old woman — were each the sole occupants of their vehicles and were taken to a Green Bay hospital. The man later died, while the woman has since been released, police said.

Investigators believe the northbound vehicle driven by the 80-year-old crossed into the southbound lane and struck the woman’s vehicle.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.