Body recovered in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The body of an 81-year-old man was recovered near a dock at Chambers Island Marina Thursday evening, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were notified just after 5 p.m. Thursday of a body found in the water near a dock at Chambers Island Marina in the Town of Gilbratar.

The body was identified as 81-year-old Michael J. Kennedy from Brookfield, according to the sheriff's office.

No foul play is suspected at this time, sheriffs said, but the incident remains under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.