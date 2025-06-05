Body found in water near Michigan Street Bridge and museum in Door County

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A male body was recovered on Thursday morning in Sturgeon Bay, near the Michigan Street Bridge and the Door County Maritime Museum, police say.

According to police, the Door County Communications Center received a 911 call just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday from someone who had found a body in the water between the Michigan Street Bridge and the Door County Maritime Museum.

Police say the man was deceased and life saving measures were not viable. An active death investigation is now underway.

The identity of the man will not be released at this time pending family notification. According to police, initial investigation indicates there is no danger to the public.

Police ask anyone who has any information that may be relevant to the location of the body from the evening of June 4 until the time of the 911 call, to please call Sturgeon Bay PD at 920-746-2450.

This comes after a different investigation is underway following the recovery of a female body in the Bay of Green Bay on Wednesday evening.