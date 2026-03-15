Blizzard closes roads and most businesses in Sturgeon Bay, but one store stays open to help community

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Snowfall has led neighbors in Sturgeon Bay to stay home, closing many businesses on Third Avenue. One store stayed open to support the community.

Thad Ash, the Door County Highway Commissioner, said plow trucks were on the roads by 3:30 Sunday morning, navigating difficult conditions.

"The plow drivers are experiencing low visibility, lot of snow, slippery conditions, believe it or not a fair amount of traffic on the road," Ash said.

Authorities in Door County have issued a tow ban through Monday, allowing crews to focus on clearing roads and responding to emergencies.

"It's not safe for people to be out trying to tow a vehicle," Ash said.

Because of the snow, many store owners in downtown Sturgeon Bay closed on Sunday. One business, however, stayed open to serve the community.

"There was a little bit of a debate about what was going to happen today," Christian Granger of Healthy Way Market said.

Granger, a cashier at Healthy Way Market, said the store chose to stay open so the community would have a place to shop.

"We really just wanted to stay open to make sure if anybody needs anything last minute, we're here," Granger said.

Despite the snowy weather, Emily Rose Bishop went out to get groceries.

"It's a potato emergency in the snowstorm I'd say," Emily Rose Bishop said.

With her potatoes gone and grocery delivery unavailable because of the snow, Emily Rose Bishop headed out to Healthy Way Market.

"I saw they were open for three to four hours today just randomly so I was like okay get in the truck we're going to Healthy Way," Bishop said.

After getting her groceries, she says she'll be staying home until the snow is over.

Ash says it will likely take the highway department just over a week to clear all the roads after the storm.