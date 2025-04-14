Blitz to the North: Door County Enters the Draft Zone

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — From supper clubs to lodging hubs, Door County is gearing up for the NFL Draft. With just 10 days to go, several local businesses are sharing how they’re preparing for the big day



Nightingale Supper Club owners highlight their role representing Door County’s during the Taste of the Draft

The Parkwood Lodge in Fish Creek shares how they're offering something for everyone during the NFL Draft

Door County Tourism Zone discusses the lower-than-expected number of new rentals

“I think it’s just going to be an earlier boom for everyone in Door County," John Heikkila the co-owner of the Nightingale Supper Club said.

With the NFL Draft just days away, Nightingale Supper Club owners, husband-and-wife duo John Heikkila and Farrah Tafaacory are getting ready to represent Door County at the NFL's Taste of the Draft celebration.

“I’m really excited to be part of a huge event like that," Farrah Tafaacory said.

The event will spotlight signature supper club dishes from across Wisconsin.

“Representing Door County, I feel it’s a little fitting for the Nightingale. I mean, we’ve been around since 1913, it has been a staple in the local area," Heikkila said.

They’ll showcase Door County with their signature prime rib at the NFL event

Farther north in Fish Creek, Parkwood Lodge is welcoming draft-goers and anyone looking to escape the chaos.

“You know, it’s a great opportunity to experience Door County when maybe it’s not as busy as June, July, August — when the colors start changing," Jason Porter Director of Operations at the Parkwood Lodge said.

Despite the buzz surrounding the NFL Draft, they weren’t sure what kind of impact it would have on business in Door County.

“We didn’t really have an expectation. We knew we would get some business — and we did — and it’s starting to come in quicker, which is nice," Porter said.

However, Juliana Behme, Door County’s Tourism Zone Administrator, says they’ve only received two applications from new homeowners looking to rent out their properties for the Draft — far fewer than the county expected.

“In terms of actual applications, we’ve only really had two properties that have approached us with interest in getting permitted before the Draft," Behme said.

With the Draft on the horizon, short-term rental owners are rebranding their properties to highlight the quick drive to Green Bay, hoping to draw visitors to stay in Door County.

“We have seen that some people have changed the name of their property to ‘45 Minutes Away from the Draft,’ ‘45 Minutes Away from Green Bay," Behme said.

As the countdown continues, businesses are aiming to leave a lasting impression on visitors hoping to draw them back to Door County in the future.