Bikers, drivers given rules of the road reminders

FISH CREEK (NBC 26) — Biking is a hobby enjoyed by people of all ages.

"It makes me feel like a kid again sometimes, and that's something you never really wanna lose," said David Weber.

Weber has been biking for more than 60 years.

"When I was a child, I had a go-kart and I traded it for a bike," Weber said.

The fresh air and views are his favorite part about riding. However, they can act as distractions for some.

"Some of the cyclists that aren't avid cyclists get distracted by the scenery, so sometimes it gets a little hectic on the roads," Weber said.

Distracted driving and bike riders not obeying traffic rules are common concerns in Door County.

According to the most recent data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been three fatal bike accidents in Door County between 2017 and 2021.

Weber has advice for both parties, starting with drivers.

"Go around them as quickly as you can and on the other hand the cyclists when they are meandering all over the road it throws drivers off because they aren't sure which way they are gonna go," Weber said.

Edge of Park in Fish Creek rents bikes. The owner, Daniel Stollenwerk, goes over the basics with their riders before they head out.

"I think it's just a mutual term of respect between both, where cyclists aren't riding six wide as they ride and obviously motorists are giving at least three feet from the rider on that," Stollenwerk said.

Bicyclists have also been causing problems for pedestrians.

"A big issue I've noticed is people that use the sidewalks when they are on their bikes, you actually shouldn't be doing that, you should be staying to the road," Stollenwerk said.

Officer Brad Shortreed says these kinds of complaints are common.

"Door County is a very popular spot for bicycling, and we do get a lot of complaints from motorists and cyclists," Shortreed said.

Shortreed says bikers can check out the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website for additional safety information but there are some simple things to remember.

"Make sure they are following all the rules of the road. Driving on the right side, not against traffic, that they stop for all stop signs and stop lights, that they are staying visible," Shortreed said.

For cyclists like Weber, the benefits of cycling outweigh the struggles.

"All in all, it's a positive environment to cycle," Weber said.