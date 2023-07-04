Baileys Harbor Celebrates the Fourth of July

BAILEYS HARBOR (NBC 26) — Baileys Harbor doesn't need to wait for the dusk firework show to celebrate, the party lasts all day long.

After a morning pancake breakfast, many people fill the streets eager to watch the parade.

Some of the parade's youngest guests have only one thing on their minds.... candy.

For a lot of Baileys Harbor guests, the Fourth of July is about more than patriotism.

“This is a retired military Humvee. It was probably one of my husband's most prized possessions so we ride it in the parade in memory of him,” said parade participant Camille Unger.

Unger has been attending the parade for more than 36 years.

“Couldn’t miss it, it’s the best part of Baileys Harbor,” Unger said with excitement.

Putting in extra work to make the day special isn’t too hefty of a price tag, according to Cynthea Ploor, community destination director of Baileys Harbor.

“I would say it's definitely crazy but it’s definitely worth it,“ Ploor said. “Between the family and the fun and smiles, it’s definitely what brings me back each year.”

Organizing over seventy vendors between food and crafts, Ploor had a full plate.

Those who have attended the parade, like Brad McFeggan says the trip to Baileys Harbor is worth it. The McFeggan's come each year and they say the celebration and the people are the best part.

