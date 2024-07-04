Bailey's Harbor celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade, fireworks

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Bailey's Harbor Fourth of July celebrations returned this year with their annual parade, live music, and of course, fireworks.



Bailey's Harbor Fourth of July parade is one of the biggest in Door County.

Stuart Deardurff has been coming with his family for 30 straight years

Celebrations continue in Bailey's Harbor until the sun goes down for fireworks.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Candy, horses and drums are just a few of the things that Stuart Deardurff and his family saw at the parade.

"It's just a real nice small-town community feel,” Deardurff said.

Although from Milwaukee, Stuart says he's come to this parade for 30 straight years.

"It's a slice of Americana,” he said. “Hometown celebrating America’s birthday!"

The parade was not the only thing going on to celebrate Independence Day. There was a strawberry festival and plenty of live music. The day kicked off with the annual pancake breakfast at the Bailey's Harbor Fire Department.

Three decades of it for Stuart and he plans to keep coming back.

"Generations and generations now,” he said. "It's just a tradition that I hope never ends and we pass on to our family. And I hope everybody has a happy Fourth of July!"

The parade and all of the festivities lead up to the fireworks when the sun goes down.