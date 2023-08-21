Bacteria traffic lights help to report beach water quality in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — There's a new traffic light in Baileys Harbor but this one isn't used to control vehicles. The traffic light we're talking about is on the beach and it's used for something else.

Noah Ryan loves his job.

"I mean, I wouldn't trade it for anything," said Ryan.

He says he considers himself pretty lucky.

"I get to come down here and hang out on my off hours,” said Ryan. “So it's a pretty sweet gig."

It's not just a day at the beach for Noah. He has a job to do.

"So, take your bottle, get in the water. Usually, it's way calmer than this. So I’m just gonna go for it," said Ryan.

The work attire for this job is also a little different.

Noah works as an intern with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on a new project that tests the levels of E. coli bacteria at beaches in Door County.

"You only need 100 mils. So, I always dump a little bit out just to make sure, " said Ryan.

After getting results from the sample, back at the lab, interns like Noah can inform people of the water quality almost instantaneously.

"Right on my phone, there's an app," said Ryan.

The app controls the colors of this traffic light sign.

"Well, it's such a simple concept that it's been engraved into our psyche ever since our youth — green means go, red means stop even in nature," said Tim Kazmierczak.

Kazmierczak, the Door County Parks Manager, says he has high hopes for these signs. There are currently two operational bacteria traffic lights, one at Ridges Beach in Baileys Harbor and the other at Egg Harbor Beach. There are three more they hope to have running soon.

"People make an informed choice about their health and how they want to handle their recreation in the water at the time," said Kazmierczak.

For Noah it's not a bad way to spend a workday.

"Up in Baileys Harbor, here rent free — I can't — no complaints," said Ryan.

