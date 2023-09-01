Back to school rules: Do your children know how to stay safe on the bus?

Many schools are soon to be back in session.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's back to school time and that means that school buses are back on the roads. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt, and I spoke with an expert who told me what bus drivers are doing to keep kids safe.

"We are the first thing we see that they see in the morning and the last one they see in a school day," said Henrique Hilgenberg.

Henrique Hilgenberg is the safety manager for Kobussen Buses, and he says keeping students safe is their priority.

Aside from routine safety checks before taking the buses out each day, drivers use their lights to signal their next move.

"When the bus gets there, they need to be looking out for the lights," said Hilgenberg.

He says in rural areas it's important for students to pay attention and arrive about ten minutes early.

"When the school bus comes to a complete stop the driver will switch from the amber lights to the red lights, where the stop sign will also deploy and the lights will be flashing," explained Hilgenberg.

It’s not just up to the bus driver to make sure things are safe, there are some things that parents and students should keep in mind.

"Get inside the bus and find your seat right away and sit down and remain seated throughout the route, facing forward," said Hilgenberg.

Hilgenberg says students should treat the bus like an extension of the classroom.

"Tell your kids to respect the bus driver, just like a teacher," said Hilgenberg.

Most injuries and accidents happen on the bus when students are not seated properly. Hilgenberg said this can be avoided in a simple way.

"Compartmentalization. So, you’re sitting down, you're inside of that seat, the seats are padded, you're protected. So, if you're not sitting properly… something happens, you could fall down," said Hilgenberg.

He also urges other drivers to pay attention as school goes back in session and children may be crossing the road.

Hilgenberg takes his job seriously and says drivers can have a big impact on students.

"As educators or bus drivers, we can help them have a good day," said Hilgenberg.