A retired fire chief gets big honors after serving Door County for decades

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — He spent more than four decades on the job and now retired Fire Chief Niles Weborg is getting more recognition.



Niles Weborg became the fire chief in 1981 after starting at the Ephraim Fire Department in 1959.

On Wednesday, the community and state politicians awarded Niles for his years of work.

Current Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said Niles still helps out at the department.

Niles Weborg was a Ephraim village firefighter since 1959.

"I married the fire chief's daughter in Ephraim and inherited the fire department along with her,” Weborg joked.

Niles was the fire chief from 1981 until 2015. During his long career, he worked in the shipyards of Door County as well.

"Dedicated person,” Weborg said. “I never missed a day in 44 years from sickness. I don't think that there's many that can match that."

It's that dedication that current Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says Niles brought to the department.

"He's an icon in this village,” MacDonald said. "He's out here for everybody. It's not just this department, he's out here for every firefighter in the state. He's dedicated to his job, 100%."

On Wednesday morning, locals and family gathered at the department while State Senator André Jacque and Assemblyman Joel Kitchens presented Niles with a citation for his years of service.

"I mean he is just really a Door County treasure,” Assemblyman Kitchens sais. “It's just unbelievable how long he's done that."

"To respond when there's danger, you've really gone above and beyond,” Senator Jacque added.

But just because his days as chief are over, don't think Niles is done.

"He is here. It doesn't matter if it is 7 o'clock in the morning or it's 2 o'clock in the morning,” MacDonald said. “He's here and he's willing to contribute."

"As long as i can do something for the department, I'm going to be here,” said Niles.

65 years of service and love to his community.

When Niles was chief, his son died in the line of duty as a firefighter. Niles says the fire museum in Ephraim was created in his son's memory.